Amazon Wins ‘The Big Sick’ Bidding War With $12 Million Buy — Sundance 2017

Amazon, Netflix, Fox Searchlight and Focus Features were among the buyers in a fierce bidding war for Michael Showalter's dramatic comedy.

Amazon has won a fierce bidding war for filmmaker Michael Showalter’s “The Big Sick,” paying $12 million for the U.S. rights to the dramatic comedy. The bidding reached $10 million late on Friday night, with Amazon, Netflix, Fox Searchlight and Focus Features all in the hunt.

Michael Showalter’s Second Act: How the ‘The Big Sick’ Filmmaker Reinvented His Career — Sundance 2017

The film was one of the most anticipated movies at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. A dramatic comedy written by actor-writer Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon and based on their real-life courtship, the film stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, and Anupam Kher.

Produced by Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel, “The Big Sick” centers on aspiring comedian Kumail and grad student Emily (Kazan), whose romance causes a rift with Kumail’s traditional Muslim parents. Emily then discovers she has a mysterious illness, leaving Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents Beth and Terry (Hunter and Romano).

‘Mudbound’ Is a Major Step For Dee Rees, But Underrepresented Storytellers Remain — Sundance 2017

UTA and FilmNation, which financed the movie, negotiated the sale.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.