American Film Institute Reveals 25 Women Chosen for the Fox Filmmakers Lab

The American Film Institute has named 25 alumnae of the AFI Conservatory and AFI Conservatory Directing Workshop for Women to participate in the next phase of the Fox Filmmakers Lab. A partnership between AFI and 20th Century Fox, the Lab aims to increase the number of women directing major studio films — which was even lower last year than it was in 2015 — by giving them the chance to direct short films based on Fox titles: “Alien,” “Die Hard,” “The Omen,” “The Fly,” etc.
READ MORE: Number of Female Directors Working in Hollywood Declines, New Study Shows
After developing their concepts in the coming months, the 25 directors will pitch their concepts to Fox executives; one or more of them will be chosen to make a short film based on their idea. Here are the 25 women who’ve advanced to the next phase of the Lab:
READ MORE: ‘XX’ Trailer: Karyn Kusama, Roxanne Benjamin and Other Women Directors Present a Horror Anthology with a Twist
Joey Ally
Gillian Barnes
Shaz Bennett
Meredith Berg
Aubree Bernier-Clarke
Christine Boylan
Jan Eliasberg
Rachel Goldberg
Anne Hamilton
Tannaz Hazemi
Courtney Hoffman
Mako Kamitsuna
Alexis O. Korycinski
Jean Lee
Erin Li
Maggie Mahrt
Manjari Makijany
Rosita Lama Muvdi
Mia Niebruegge
Jane Pickett
Deborah M. Pratt
Lisanne Sartor
Thoranna Sigurdardottir
Devi Snively
Valerie Weis
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Cool. Mako Kamitsuna was an editor on BLACKHAT, which I loved.