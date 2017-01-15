American Film Institute Reveals 25 Women Chosen for the Fox Filmmakers Lab

One or more of them will direct a short film based on a Fox title.

The American Film Institute has named 25 alumnae of the AFI Conservatory and AFI Conservatory Directing Workshop for Women to participate in the next phase of the Fox Filmmakers Lab. A partnership between AFI and 20th Century Fox, the Lab aims to increase the number of women directing major studio films — which was even lower last year than it was in 2015 — by giving them the chance to direct short films based on Fox titles: “Alien,” “Die Hard,” “The Omen,” “The Fly,” etc.

After developing their concepts in the coming months, the 25 directors will pitch their concepts to Fox executives; one or more of them will be chosen to make a short film based on their idea. Here are the 25 women who’ve advanced to the next phase of the Lab:

Joey Ally

Gillian Barnes

Shaz Bennett

Meredith Berg

Aubree Bernier-Clarke

Christine Boylan

Jan Eliasberg

Rachel Goldberg

Anne Hamilton

Tannaz Hazemi

Courtney Hoffman

Mako Kamitsuna

Alexis O. Korycinski

Jean Lee

Erin Li

Maggie Mahrt

Manjari Makijany

Rosita Lama Muvdi

Mia Niebruegge

Jane Pickett

Deborah M. Pratt

Lisanne Sartor

Thoranna Sigurdardottir

Devi Snively

Valerie Weis

