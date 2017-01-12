‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at FX

TCA: FX also hands out premiere dates for "The Americans," "Archer" and Ryan Murphy's new "Feud."

FX is ready for two more years of thrills and chills from “American Horror Story.”

The anthology franchise has just been ordered for two more seasons (its 8th and 9th) beyond this year’s installment. That keeps “American Horror Story” on the air through at least the 2019-2020 TV season. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created the show, which enters its seventh season this fall.

The announcement comes just three months about FX picked up season 7.

FX revealed the pickup as it kicked off its portion of the Television Critics Association press tour. Also on Thursday, the network announced a premiere date for Murphy’s latest limited series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which launches Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

Other premiere dates include the return of “The Americans” on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 p.m., while “Archer” moves to FXX on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

“‘American Horror Story’ launched the modern limited series revolution and – as evidenced by the most recent installment ‘Roanoke’ – it remains as vital today as when ‘Murder House’ stunned audiences six years ago,” said FX Networks CEO John Landgraf, who announced the renewal on Thursday morning. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated ‘American Horror Story’ for years to come.”

No word yet on what those seasons might tackle, as Murphy likes to keep the “AHS” stories under wraps until close to launch.

The show was FX’s highest rated (in the 18-49 demo) in 2016, and has won 15 Emmys over the years. The show also boasts 12 of the top 15 most-watched FX telecasts.

