Amy Sedaris Lands Silly Hospitality Comedy on TruTV

The half-hour series will go into production this summer.

Actress, author and comedian Amy Sedaris is heading to TruTV with a new half-hour comedy series. Ahead of the network’s Television Critics Association panel, TruTV has ordered a 10-episode first season of an Untitled Amy Sedaris Project.

The scripted series is created by and will star Sedaris, and follow her as she applies “her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills.”

“I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” Sedaris said in a statement.

The comedy will be a one-of-a-kind mash up of hospitality, variety and talk show formats. Through her imaginative characters and unique point of view, it will showcase her diverse but necessary homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining business-men.

Each episode will center around a traditional theme such as fish, wood or grieving to combine the comedian’s humor and talents as a crafter, chef, baker and hostess.

The Untitled Amy Sedaris Project is produced by PFFR, with executive producers Sedaris, Alyson Levy, John Lee and Vernon Chatman. The series will go into production this summer.

Sedaris’ previous credits include “Difficult People,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” among others. She’s also the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy “Strangers with Candy.”

