‘An Act of Love’ Exclusive Clip: The United Methodist Church Puts a Reverend On Trial For Officiating His Son’s Same-Sex Marriage

Scott Sheppard's new documentary follows a reverend thrust into the fight for equality.

Scott Sheppard’s latest documentary “An Act of Love” follows Reverend Frank Schaefer, who had his ministerial credentials revoked in December 2013 after officiating his son’s same-sex wedding. Though Schaefer had no intention of getting involved in the LGBT debate, he was inevitably thrust into the fight for equality when his son Tim came out of the closet. Schaefer eventually officiated Tim’s wedding in a small, private service in Massachusetts, but eventually word got back to his small Pennsylvania town and the United Methodist Church put him on trial. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

This is Sheppard’s second documentary feature. He previously directed “Planes, Trains & Autorickshaws,” about three American sisters raised in India by missionary parents who return to their homeland for the first time in 50 years.

The film will be distributed by Virgil Films. Founder Joe Amodei says the company is “proud to be affiliated with such a beautiful film about equality, family, love and sacrifice for what is right.”

“An Act of Love” has previously screened at the Denver International Film Festival, the Mill Valley Film Festival, where it won the Silver Audience Award, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, the Outflix Film Festival, the Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival in Calgary and more.

“An Act of Love” is currently available on VOD/Digital and DVD audiences in the United States and Canada, via Virgil Films.

