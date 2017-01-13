Andre Holland to Co-Star With Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Thriller ‘Widows’

The film is co-written by McQueen and “Gone Girl” screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Andre Holland had a stellar 2016, co-starring in Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed drama “Moonlight” and appearing in “American Horror Story: Roanoke.” Now, Variety reports the actor is in talks to join Steve McQueen’s upcoming heist thriller “Widows.”

Co-written by McQueen and “Gone Girl” screenwriter Gillian Flynn, the movie is based on the 1983 British miniseries about a caper gone wrong. The story follows four widows who attempt to complete the heist that their husbands died trying to pull off. The feature also include Viola Davis as one of the widows and Cynthia Erivo.

No additional details about the project were revealed at this time.

“Widows” will be produced by McQueen and See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. The picture marks McQueen’s first film since his 2013 Oscar-winner “12 Years a Slave.”

Holland’s previous credits include “The Knick” and “Selma.” He recently finished shooting Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” scheduled to be released in 2018.

