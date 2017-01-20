Annapurna Pictures To Launch Distribution and Marketing Division with Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Untitled Detroit Project’

The "long planned" distribution and marketing operation will launch with the release of Bigelow's "Untitled Detroit Project" later this year.

Annapurna Pictures is launching a “long planned, full-service distribution and marketing operation” with Kathryn Bigelow’s “Untitled Detroit Project,” according to a statement. The new division will be overseen by president Marc Weinstock, president of marketing David Kaminow, president of distribution Erik Lomis and their respective teams.

Directed by Bigelow, “Untitled Detroit Project” is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots. Bigelow is a producer alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman. The film’s release date will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the riots.

“Kathryn’s ‘Untitled Detroit Project’ is exemplary of the type of films we will be distributing,” Weinstock said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more confident in the team we are establishing to distribute and market the film in a way that is as creative and masterful as her film is.”

Mark Boal wrote the script and is producing alongside Colin Wilson. Greg Shapiro is an executive producer. The film’s large cast includes John Boyega, Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, Joseph David-Jones, Malcolm David Kelley, John Krasinski, Jacob Latimore, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Ben O’Toole, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Algee Smith, Peyton Alex Smith, Jeremy Strong, Ephraim Sykes, and Leon Thomas III.

The movie marks the second feature collaboration between Annapurna and Kathryn Bigelow, who previously worked together with Boal on the Academy Award-winning “Zero Dark Thirty.”

“Kathryn took a chance on me six years ago and I’m honored that she has put her faith in me and my team once again,” Ellison said in the statement. “I could not be more excited to be launching this new part of our company with such a groundbreaking filmmaker, tremendous collaborator, and dear friend.”

“Megan has been such a huge supporter of filmmakers as a producer,” Bigelow said in the statement. “The fact that she is now offering a full-fledged distribution and marketing home run by such innovative and creative executives is great news to all of us. “