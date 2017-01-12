‘Anti-Porno’ Trailer: Japanese Director Sion Sono Returns with a Feminist Take on Sexuality

Iconic Japanese studio Nikkatsu is relaunching its famed Roman Porno label with Sono's film.

Nikkatsu has released the first trailer for Sion Sono’s “Anti-Porno,” with which the iconic Japanese studio is relaunching its famed (and infamous) Roman Porno (short for romantic pornography) label. Watch the trailer below.

The film premiered last year at L’Etrange Festival in France, where it was praised for its feminist take on sexuality that does, in fact, live up to its title. For its premiere, the film was described:

“Fashion star Kioko is bored in her apartment, waiting for a meeting with Watanabe, a chief-editor who’s interviewing her. In the domination and humiliation game between her and her assistant, the roles will slowly invert. Unless it’s all fiction?

A very good batch from stakhanovist-filmmaker Shion Sono with ‘Antiporno,’ a film commissioned by Nikkatsu to relaunch its Porn Novel, which the author turned into a personal and metaphysical exercise,” reads the description. In keeping with ‘Why Don’t You Play in Hell?’ and ‘TAG,’ ‘Anti-Porno’ seems like a phantasmatic take on Perfect blue, made with a striking inventiveness and many possible interpretations, on the genre as the much as on cinema or feminine sexuality”.

Check out the trailer below.

