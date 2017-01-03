‘Aquaman’ Using the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Team to Pull off Stunts

Finally some good news for DC Comics fans.

Great news for DC Comics fans: Warner Bros. Picture’s “Aquaman” has recruited “Mad Max: Fury Road’s” award-winning stunt team.

The news was first reported by Australia’s 9 News, which features footage of stunt coordinator Keir Beck practicing some stunts with his team for “Aquaman,” set to be directed by “Furious 7” and “The Conjuring” helmer James Wan. Warner’s upcoming comic-book film, which stars Jason Momoa as the title superhero, began production this past November in Queensland, Australia, and is set to begin filming sometime in 2017.

Besides “general stunt skills and fighting,” the members of the stunt team will “obviously [need to be] capable and competent in water,” Beck told 9 News.

Beck is one of the best in his trade; last year, his team won a Screen Actors Guild Awards for their stunt work in “Fury Road,” which took home six out of the 10 Academy Awards it was nominated for. Beck also served as assistant stunt coordinator on such films as 2016’s war drama “Hacksaw Ridge” and the dar comedy “The Nice Guys.”

The “Justice League” film features an A-list cast, which includes Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Will Beal is in charge of writing the screenplay based off a treatment by Geoff Johns and Wan.

It was reported back in August that the seafaring superhero will face off against his greatest and deadliest enemy of all time: Black Manta.

“Aquaman” is set to hit theaters October 5, 2018.