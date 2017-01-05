‘Archer’ Season 8 Teaser Trailer Takes Viewers to 1920’s ‘Dreamland’

New season. New era. New network.

After Season 7 of “Archer” saw the team move to Los Angeles to start their own private detective agency, and left viewers with a shocking twist, Season 8 is taking the gang to a new place: “Dreamland.”

The animated series’ Twitter account shared a new sneak peek at what the upcoming season holds in store for Archer and his fellow mates. Set in a 1920-era, Archer returns as a snazzy private investigator who dives into searching for the man who killed “his partner” Woodhouse. In the clip, Lana is seen as an elegant singer and Pam is now a man, Detective Poovy.

Details of the new season were revealed by the producers and cast during the FX series’ Comic-Con panel in July. Season 7’s finale made it look like Archer had died but a trailer shown at that time found the egotistic detective alive, but in a coma. From there, it zoomed into Archer’s face and took viewers to “Dreamland.”

“Archer is meeting all these characters for the first time in the first episode,” Adam Reed told the panel’s attendees. Executive producer Matt Thompson added, “All the characters have changed, but they haven’t changed. It’s really exciting to see Archer walk in and meet Lana for the first time.”

Another big change this season is that the series has been moved from FX to its sister network, FXX.

Season 8 of “Archer” will premiere in the spring. Check out the teaser below.

