Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Insult

This past Monday, NBC aired the season premiere of “The New Celebrity Apprentice” with its new host actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. The show’s former host President-Elect Donald Trump opted to leave the show to focus on his then presidential campaign. Now this morning, Trump tweeted about the ratings for “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and how Schwarzenegger “got ‘swamped'” by himself, “the ratings machine.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Two and a half hours later, Schwarzenegger responded to Trump’s diss tweets by saying “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, Donald Trump. I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Variety reports that “The New Celebrity Apprentice” ratings did drop “more than 43% since the most recent premiere that Trump hosted in 2015,” according to Nielsen’s preliminary ratings released Tuesday. But the last season of “Celebrity Apprentice” wasn’t a huge ratings success either, with the penultimate episode of Season 14 drawing one-tenth of a point in the demo above the “New Celebrity Apprentice” premiere.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

