‘Arrival’ Visual Effects Breakdown: Watch This Detailed Video Chronicling The Building of an Alien Invasion

See the post-production work that went in to making Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi drama.

Since its release this past November, Denis Villeneuve’s latest film “Arrival,” about a linguistics professor (Amy Adams) who is tasked with interpreting the language of newly arrived aliens, has received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. The film has grossed over $147 million against a $47 million budget and has received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress for Adams and Best Original Score for Jóhann Jóhannsson. Watch a video below that breaks down the film’s visual effects in the exterior shots, including the alien spacecraft to tanks and trucks in wide shots.

READ MORE: How ‘Arrival’ Cinematographer Bradford Young Transcends Sci-Fi with Poetry

This is Villeneuve’s ninth feature film. It’s written by Eric Heisserer and based on Ted Chiang’s short story “Story of Your Life.” It co-stars Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”), Forest Whitaker (“Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”), Michael Stuhlbarg (“A Serious Man”), Tzi Ma (“The Man In The High Castle”) and Mark O’Brien (“Halt and Catch Fire”).

Villeneuve’s other feature films include “Sicario,” “Enemy,” “Prisoners” and “Incendies.” His next film will be “Blade Runner 2049,” a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 film “Blade Runner,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, due out this October.

READ MORE: ‘Arrival’ Could Never Have Been Made By a Studio: Here’s Why

“Arrival” is currently playing in theaters nationwide. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in February.

Arrival – Making Of – Oblique FX from OBLIQUE FX on Vimeo.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.