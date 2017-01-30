Ashton Kutcher Opens SAG Awards With Emotional Tribute to Those Affected by Trump’s Immigration Ban

Kerry Washington also defended the right of all actors to speak out and make political statements.

Ashton Kutcher opened the SAG Awards on Sunday by showing his solidarity with those affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting visits and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Good evening fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my america,” Kutcher said while forcefully pounding his finger into his chest. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you.” Kutcher also began the show by referring to himself as “a citizen of the world.”

Just four hours before the show began, Kutcher tweeted another emotional message about his wife Mila Kunis.

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

Actress Kerry Washington also used her short speech during the award show’s opening to reaffirm her commitment to speaking out and making political statements. “A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn’t express their opinion when it comes to politics,” Washington said. “But the truth is actors are activists no matter what because we embody the work and humanity of all people. This union helps me to do that.”