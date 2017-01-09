‘Atlanta’ Golden Globe Best TV Comedy Win Is a First for Donald Glover

This is the first Golden Globe for the freshman FX series.

The Hollywood Foreign Press stayed true to its track record of rewarding first-timers when it handed “Atlanta” a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical on Sunday night.

The FX series comes from actor-comedian-musician-producer Donald Glover of “Community” fame. Set in contemporary Atlanta, the series is a whimsical and occasionally fraught look at trying to make it big in the entertainment scene. The show also landed on IndieWire’s Top 10 Best TV Shows of 2016 list.

READ MORE: Golden Globes Voting: Who Is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

Glover, looking cool (or is that warm?) in a brown velour suit seemed overwhelmed when giving his acceptance speech. After thanking the usual suspects, he added, “I really want to thank Atlanta and black folks in Atlanta for being alive and being really amazing people.”

He also gave a shout-out to Migos for making “Bad and Boujee,” what he deemed “the best song ever.” Glover concluded his speech by saying, “We didn’t think anyone would like this show, so we appreciate it. Thanks.”

“Atlanta” beat out other strong contenders, including fellow nominees “Black-ish” (ABC), “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon), “Transparent” (Amazon) and “Veep” (HBO).

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.