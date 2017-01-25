‘Atlantis Rising’ Exclusive Clip: James Cameron Searches For Evidence of The Lost Civilization

Cameron and his team use technology and Plato's ancient writings to help guide their journey.

For thousands of years, the legend of Atlantis has fascinated the public and the historical community alike. There’s plenty of controversy surrounding its existence and whether or not there’s ever any evidence of it to begin with. Now, Oscar-winning director James Cameron executive produces the new series “Atlantis Rising,” which follows himself, Emmy-winning filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici and a group of archaeologists, scientists and historians as they search for evidence of the lost civilization. Watch an exclusive clip from the series below.

“This is the world’s most sophisticated and extensive search ever made,” said team leader Richard Freund, a professor/archeologist from the University of Hartford. Cameron and the team use cutting-edge technology and Plato’s ancient writings as a virtual map to help guide their journey. The series travels from Greece to the Atlantic Ocean, exploring multiple locations on air, on land and deep below the sea with the goal to unlock the secrets of this age-old mystery. Over the course of the expedition, the investigators actually discovered six ancient anchors that could date back to the Bronze Age and all together might be the greatest ancient anchor hoard ever found on the Atlantic side of the Strait of Gibraltar.

“These anchors could be 3,500 to 4,000 years old and establish a harbor in the Atlantic, where I didn’t even dare dream to find anchors,” said Jacobovici. “It’s easier to find a needle in a haystack than Bronze Age anchors in the Atlantic.”

“Atlantis Rising” will premiere on Sunday, January 29 at 9 p.m. ET only on National Geographic.

