Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey Discuss ’13TH’ in Upcoming Netflix Special – Watch Preview

Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13TH” received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary this week. The film, available to stream on Netflix, takes a look at the prison system in the US and how it reveals a nation’s history of racial inequality, with the majority of those imprisoned being African-American.

Now, after being recognized by the Academy, Netflix has announced a 30-minute interview special titled “13TH: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay,” where Oprah dives into the filmmaker’s process of making the documentary, her passion on illuminating the issues around mass criminalization of African Americans and how she gathered all the information and expert interviews from both side of the aisle.

“One of the things ‘13TH’ does…is it allows people to answer that question for themselves, ‘Why should I care about those people who are incarcerated?’” says Oprah in the clip released.

“13TH” became the first-ever nonfiction project to open the New York Film Festival last year, where it had its world premiere.

In IndieWire’s Eric Kohn’s review he called the documentary the “most relevant movie of the year,” adding that it “is equally effective at outlining the minutiae of regulations that enable the oppression of black lives on multiple levels.”

“13TH: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay” will be available on Netflix in the US on January 26 and globally on January 31.

