Aziz Ansari Pays the Price for Not Loving ‘La La Land’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ — Watch

Watch what happens when he says he liked "Moonlight" more.

Aziz Ansari hosted last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and among other important topics touched on in both his monologue and skits — like, say, the inauguration of Donald Trump — was “La La Land.” Set up as an interrogation between Ansari’s character and two cops (Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett), the bit puts the “Master of None” star in the hot seat. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: In Which Aziz Ansari Compares President Trump To Chris Brown

As tends to happen around this time of year, one film has emerged as an awards heavyweight and frequent talking point. Damien Chazelle’s musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone occupies that spot this time around, meaning that backlash — and, in the case of this skit, backlash to the backlash — is inevitable. “I liked it,” Ansari says defensively of his thoughts on “La La Land.” “I just thought there were too many montages in the middle.” He’s greeted by an angry response from Strong: “That’s how you show the passage of time, you dumb mother—”

READ MORE: Aziz Ansari Brings ‘SNL’ His Signature Swagger and Charm in Dazzling New Short

The best moment in the skit: Asked what movie he did like, Ansari says “Moonlight.” The two cops momentarily calm down and agree how important Barry Jenkins’ film is — before admitting they haven’t seen it yet.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.