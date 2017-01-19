Aziz Ansari Brings ‘SNL’ His Signature Swagger and Charm in Dazzling New Short

The Emmy winner hosts "Saturday Night Live" on January 21, 2017.

“Saturday Night Live” has released a new taste of what we can expect from first-time host Aziz Ansari — a video that features Ansari slow-mo-ing his way onto the Studio 8H stage, where he will lead the show on January 21. The former “Parks and Recs” star slyly walks backstage through neon colors to the tune of Big Sean’s “Moves” (who will additionally be the musical guest for Saturday’s show). There’s only one thing that can break Ansari’s trance-like strut through the halls — a very important phone call from his mom.

His mother has plenty to be proud of when it comes to her son, as Ansari is not only the first-ever South Asian host of the series, but brings with him an impressive amount of accolades, primarily from his Netflix series “Master of None.” The standup comedian’s hit comedy was nominated for Ansari’s acting and directing, and took home the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the 2016 Primetime Emmys. His performance in the show was also nominated at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Television Awards.

You can check out the video below, and catch Saturday night’s show on NBC at 11:30 p.m.

