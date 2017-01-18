‘Bad Day for the Cut’ Trailer: An Irish Farmer Avenges His Mother’s Murder In New Sundance Film

The film will premiere in the Midnight section at Sundance on Sunday, January 22.

The Sundance Film Festival premieres numerous films in and out of competition across many different sections — U.S. Dramatic, World Documentary, Next, etc. — but the one section that features films that defy convenient genre trappings is the Midnight section. This year, the Midnight section will feature new work from Annie Clark (a.k.a St. Vincent), Jeff Baena and the first feature-length film from Chris Baugh entitled “Bad Day for the Cut.”

The film follows Donal (Nigel O’Neill), a quiet, content farmer who still lives at home in a little Irish village with his mother Florence (Stella McCusker). But when Florence is killed in an apparent home invasion, Donal sets off for Belfast looking to avenge her death and discovers a secret for revenge about his mother that will shake him to his core. The film co-stars Susan Lynch (“Ready Player One”), Józef Pawlowski (“City 44”), Stuart Graham (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”), David Pearse (“The Guard”) and more. Watch the official festival trailer for the film below.

“Bad Day for the Cut” will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 22 at 11:45 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. It also screens on Monday, January 23 at 9:30 p.m.; Tuesday, January 24 at 9;30 a.m.; Wednesday January 25 at 11:30 p.m.; and Saturday, January 28 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit the Sundance website.

