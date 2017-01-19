‘Bakery in Brooklyn’ Exclusive Clip: Two Cousins Must Save Their Family Bakery From Foreclosure

The new film from Gravitas Ventures stars Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodriguez.

The latest film from independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures is “Bakery in Brooklyn,” about two cousins with very different attitudes forced to band together in order to preserve their family’s legacy. After their Aunt Isabelle (Linda Lavin) dies, she leaves behind her Brooklyn boulangerie, a cornerstone of the neighborhood, to her two cousins Vivien (Aimee Teegarden) and Chloe (Krysta Rodriguez). Chloe wants to change up the shop’s image while Vivien wants to retain its original atmosphere, forcing the two of them to split the business in half and compete for every last customer. But when the bank threatens to foreclose on the bakery, it’s up to them to work together to save the shop. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

Aimee Teegarden is best known for her starring role as Julie Taylor on the NBC cult drama “Friday Night Lights,” about the trials and tribulations of small town Texas football players. She just starred in the ABC drama “Notorious” and can be seen in the film “Rings,” the third film in the “Ring” franchise. Meanwhile, Krysta Rodriguez had a recurring role on the NBC drama “Smash” and appeared in the sex comedy “The Virginity Hit.”

“Bakery in Brooklyn” will be released in select theaters and On Demand on Friday, January 20, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

