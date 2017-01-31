‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Rihanna Debuts as Marion Crane in Preview of Hitchcock Drama’s Final Season

The fifth and final season will premiere on Monday, February 20.

Next month, A&E’s horror drama “Bates Motel,” a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film “Psycho” with Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga starring as Norman and Norma Bates respectively, will return for its final season. Set two years after the events of last season in which Norma Bates dies from Norman’s murder-suicide attempt, this upcoming season will portray the events of the Hitchcock films. It features the first appearance of Marion Crane, played by pop star Rihanna. Watch a trailer for the season below featuring the first glimpse of Rihanna’s performance, scored under Radiohead’s ““Exit Music (For a Film),” courtesy of EW.

This is the first time Rihanna has appeared on a narrative TV series. She has previously performed on “Saturday Night Live” and made appearances on reality and talk shows like “Punk’d,” “Chelsea Lately” and “The X Factor.” She also starred in the Peter Berg film “Battleship” and the animated film “Home,” as well as making cameo appearances in “This Is the End,” “Annie” and “Bring It On: All or Nothing.” She’s set to star in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” this year and the upcoming all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off “Ocean’s Eight.”

The fifth and final season of “Bates Motel” will premiere on Monday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

