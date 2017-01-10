‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Norman Bates’ Mother Comes Back to Haunt Him

The fifth and last season of A&E's drama series premieres Monday, February 20.

A&E Network has released the trailer for the fifth and final season of “Bates Motel,” which premieres on Monday, February 20. Check out the clip below.

Season five of “Bates Motel” marks the end of the contemporary prequel of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film “Psycho.” In the four previous seasons, viewers have been given an intimate look into the psyche of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) throughout his teenage years. [Editor’s Note: Spoilers follow for “Bates Motel” Season 4.] They’ve witnessed how his dangerous transformation came full circle when he methodically murdered his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), in the final episodes of season four.

This new season picks up almost two years after the murder. Now, Norman is a grown man living what to outsiders seems like a normal, happy life. But, at home, he struggles; his violent blackouts continue to increase as his deceased mother has come back from the dead and threatens to take complete control of his mind. Meanwhile, Norman’s stepfather Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell), who is currently in jail for perjury, seeks to destroy his stepson and avenge the murder of his beloved Norma.

This new season also brings new faces. Singer Rihanna joins the cast to play the iconic Marion Crane, a role made famous by Janet Leigh. In addition, a new couple — Madeleine Loomis (Isabelle McNally) and her husband Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols) — joins the White Pine Bay community, and together with Sheriff Dana Greene (Brooke Smith) they will become entangled in Norman’s life, causing a chain of events that could uncover his dark secrets. Lastly, fans will be greeted by familiar faces when Caleb Calhoun (Kenny Johnson) and Chick Hogan (Ryan Hurst) return with agendas of their own.

“Bates Motel” is produced by Universal Television for A&E Network, and executive-produced by Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse for Cuse Productions and Kerry Ehrin Productions. Tucker Gates, Vera Farmiga and Tom Szentgyorgyi also serve as executive producers on the series.

Catch the brand new season of “Bates Motel” on Monday, February 20 at 10 p.m. EST/PST on A&E Network.

