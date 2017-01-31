‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens Fall in Love In This Live-Action Tale as Old as Time — Watch

Elsewhere, Luke Evans exhibits some very, very Gaston-like characteristics.

Just a little change, small to say the least (that change? it’s live-action!). The final trailer for the brand-new “Beauty and the Beast” has arrived and, yes, it really is a tale as old as time, no matter the medium of the storytelling.

The new feature stars Emma Watson as Belle (yellow dress intact) and Dan Stevens as the so-called Beast (lush hair still flowing) in a retelling of the classic Disney tale. We’ve long heard that this take on the story will play up more of Belle’s forward-thinking personality, and this new trailer makes it plain that she’s ahead of her time (or, at least, a bit more enlightened than the “small-minded” people who populate her village).

While the Bill Condon-directed feature does move the action outside the hand-drawn space, the story will likely feel wonderfully familiar to fans of both the animated Disney outing (talking clocks and utensils, plenty of songs) and the traditional tale from French author Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.

The newest trailer plays up the film’s hefty musical influence, showing off a richly imagined ballroom sequence, complete with dancing, dazzling costumes and plenty of wooing. Looks like fans of the romance at the heart of the fairy tale won’t be disappointed.

Check out the brand new trailer below.

“Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theaters on March 17.

