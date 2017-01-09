‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer: Emma Watson Sings ‘Belle (Reprise)’ in New TV Spot

A magical new poster featuring the entire cast was also released.

In just a couple of months audiences will be enchanted by Disney’s live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.” During the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, which features Emma Watson singing “Belle (Reprise).”

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell,” she begins. “And for once it might be grand. To have someone understand. I want so much more than they’ve got planned.”

The 30-second spot shows a handful of scenes we’ve previously seen, as well as a little snippet of Watson singing in a wide, green field.

The tale as old as time is directed by Bill Condon and features a star-studded cast with the likes of Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, among others.

“Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theaters on March 17. Check out the wonderful new trailer and poster, featuring the entire cast, below.

