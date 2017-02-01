‘Beauty and the Beast’ Video Compares the Trailers for the 1991 Animated Film and New Live-Action Version – Watch

A side-by-side comparison of the Disney classic and the latest sneak peek of the Emma Watson-starring film.

This March, 26 years after the Disney classic was released, the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” will make its way to theaters. For the most part, the Emma Watson-starring tale will follow the same premise: Belle’s father gets kidnapped, she goes to save him and trades places with her father so he can be free, she meets an array of magical antiques and musical performances ensue. (Though, according to reports, Bill Condon’s version will play up more of Belle’s forward-thinking personality.)

To highlight the similarities, YouTube user xBenQCatx took the trailer for the 1991 animated version and the latest sneak peek of the live-action film and created a side-by-side comparison of the two projects.

xBenQCatx noted that some scenes didn’t match up as well as they did in his first side-by-side comparison and, to make up for it, tried to find similar scenes. Either way, even if it’s not an exact replicate, the trailers have enough striking similarities, with one YouTube user even commenting that the 0:53 second mark is literally the same shot.

“Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theaters on March 17. Check out the video below:

