‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ Trailer: HBO Documentary Follows the Billionaire in His Daily Life

Warren Buffett: billionaire, advocate of higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy, documentary subject. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is having his life story told in an upcoming HBO movie directed by Peter Kunhardt featuring home videos, family photographs, archival footage and interviews with family and friends. Watch the trailer for “Becoming Warren Buffett” below.

It opens with him ordering a breakfast sandwich from McDonald’s, noting that the market is down that morning and he’s deciding not to splurge on any extras. (Buffett’s net worth is estimated at $73.4 billion.) “I’m always playing around with numbers,” he says. “I find it enjoyable”; Buffett then praises his wife, saying that he was a “lopsided person” before she “put [him] together.” Also mentioned is his plan to donate 99% of his wealth to charity, most of it to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Kunhardt has previously directed several other TV documentaries, including HBO’s “Living with Lincoln” and “Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words.” “Becoming Warren Buffett” will air on January 30.

