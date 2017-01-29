Benedict Cumberbatch Morphs with Others in Wild New Elbow Video for ‘Gentle Storm’ — Watch

The song is from their new album "Little Fictions."

If “Doctor Strange” and the most recent season of “Sherlock” didn’t provide you enough opportunities to watch Benedict Cumberbatch do things, you’re in luck. The ubiquitous actor appears in the music video for Elbow’s “Gentle Storm,” a recreation of the 1985 video for Godley & Creme’s “Cry.” (Kevin Godley just happened to direct both.) Watch below.

Comprised of a series of faces lip synching to the song, with each visage morphing seamlessly into the next, the minimalist video is shot in black and white. Cumberbatch doesn’t appear until a minute and a half in, and only for a few seconds. Mouthing along to the end of the chorus — “Fall in love with me / Every day” — he quickly fades as another face takes over.

Cumberbatch will next be seen in “Thor: Ragnarok,” in which he’ll reprise his role as Doctor Strange, as well as the Thomas Edison biopic “The Current War” and Andy Serkis’ “Jungle Book.”

