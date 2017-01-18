Berlin Film Festival Adds ‘Golden Exits’ and ‘Menashe’ to 2017 Line-Up

The 2017 Berlin Film Festival announced 43 movies playing its Forum section, including 29 world premieres and 10 international premieres.

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival announced 43 additions to its 2017 roster today, including Alex Ross Perry’s “Golden Exits,” Joshua Z. Weinstein’s “Menashe,” and Amman Abbasi’s “Dayveon,” and rounding out much of the festival’s main line-up.

Known for its robust variety of programming, the festival previously announced new films from Aki Kaurismaki, Oren Moverman, Sally Potter, Agnieszka Holland, and Sebastian Lelio. More commercial fare includes the international premiere of Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” sequel, and the world premiere of James Mangold’s addition to the Wolverine franchise, “Logan.”

The films of the 47th Forum are:

2 + 2 = 22 [The Alphabet] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany – WP

Adiós entusiasmo (So Long Enthusiasm) of Vladimir Durán, Argentina / Colombia – WP

At Elske Pia (Pia Loving) by Daniel Joseph Borgmann, Denmark – WP

From a year of non-events (From a Year of non-events) of Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke, Germany – WP

Autumn, Autumn of Jang Woo-jin, South Korea – IP

Barrage of Laura Schroeder, Luxembourg / Belgium / France – WP

Bickel [Socialism] Heinz Emigholz, Germany / Israel – WP

Casa Roshell Camila José Donoso, Mexico / Chile – WP

Casting by Nicolas Wackerbarth, Germany – WP

Chemi bednieri ojakhi (My Happy Family) Nana & Simon, Germany / Georgia / France

Cuatreros (rustlers) of Albertina Carri, Argentina – IP

Dayveon Amman Abbasi, USA – IP

Dieste [Uruguay] Heinz Emigholz, Germany – WP

Dr Oles d’oiseaux (Strange Birds) by Elise Girard, France – IP

for Ahkeem Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest, USA – WP

Golden exits by Alex Ross Perry, USA – IP

Jassad gharib (Foreign Body) by Raja Amari, Tunisia / France

Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) of Haobam Paban Kumar, India

Maman Colonelle (Mama Colonel) of Dieudo Hamadi, Democratic Republic of Congo / France – WP

El mar la mar JP Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta, USA – WP

El mar nos mira de lejos (The Sea Stares at Us from Afar) of Manuel Muñoz Rivas, Spain / Netherlands – WP

Menashe Joshua Z Weinstein, USA / Israel – IP

Mittsu no hikari (Three Lights) of Kohki Yoshida, Japan – WP

Mon rot fai (Railway Sleepers) of Sompot Chidgasornpongse, Thailand

Motherland (Bayang Ina Mo) by Ramona S. Diaz, USA / Philippines – IP

Motza el Hayam (Low Tide) by Daniel Mann, Israel / France – WP

MZI qalaqi (City of the Sun) by Rati ONELI, Georgia / USA / Netherlands / Qatar / United States – WP

Newton Amit V Masurkar, India – WP

Occidental Neil Beloufa, France – IP

Qiu (Inmates) Ma Li, China – WP

Rifle Davi Pretto, Brazil / Germany – IP

Río Verde. El tiempo de los Yakurunas (Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas) Alvaro Sarmiento, Diego Sarmiento, Peru – WP

Shu’our akbar min el lifted (A Feeling Greater than Love) by Mary Jirmanus Saba, Lebanon – WP

somniloquies by Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France / USA – WP

Spell Reel by Filipa César, Germany / Portugal / France / Guinea-Bissau – WP

Streetscapes [Dialogue] Heinz Emigholz, Germany – WP

Tamaroz (simulation) of Abed Abest, Iran – WP

El teatro de la desaparición (The Theatre of Disappearance) by Adrián Villar Rojas, Argentina – WP

Animals (Animals) by Greg Zglinski, Switzerland / Austria / Poland – WP

Tigmi n Igren (House in the Fields) by Tala Hadid, Morocco / Qatar – WP

Tinselwood Marie Voignier, France – WP

Werewolf by Ashley McKenzie, Canada – IP

Yozora ha itsu demo Saikou Mitsudo no aoiro da (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the densest Shade of Blue) by Yuya Ishii, Japan – WP

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 9 through 19. Special screenings will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the official website.

