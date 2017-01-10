Berlinale 2017 Will Premiere ‘Logan,’ ‘Trainspotting: T2,’ and Hong Sangsoo’s Latest

Volker Schlondorff's "Return to Montauk" will also play the Berlin festival.

The Berlin International Film Festival announced 13 additions to its 2017 line-up, including the international premiere of Danny Boyle’s hotly anticipated “Trainspotting” follow-up, “Trainspotting: T2,” and the world premiere of James Mangold’s “Logan,” the third in the growing “Wolverine” franchise, starring Hugh Jackman. Both films will play out of competition.

Hong Sangsoo’s “On the Beach Alone at Night” will make its world premiere at the festival, the latest from the idiosyncratic Korean director whose last film, “Right Now, Wrong Then,” garnered attention at festivals in 2016.

Other promising titles include the world premiere of “The Tin Drum” director Volker Schlöndorff’s “Return To Montauk,” starring Stellan Skarsgård, and “Viceroy’s House,” a period drama from the man behind “Bend it Like Beckham,” Gurinder Chadha. The Austrian actor Josef Hader also will make his directorial debut at the festival with “Wild Mouse.” Thomas Arslan, Álex de la Iglesia, and Sabu also have films in attendance.

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 9 to 19. Here is the full list of the 13 announced additions:

Competition

Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja (On the Beach at Night Alone)

South Korea

By Hong Sangsoo

With Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Jung Jaeyoung, Moon Sungkeun, Kwon Haehyo, Song Seonmi, Ahn Jaehong, Park Yeaju

World premiere

El Bar (The Bar)

Spain

By Álex de la Iglesia

With Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Terele Pávez, Secun de la Rosa, Alejandro Awada, Joaquín Climent, Jaime Ordóñez

World premiere – Out of competition

Helle Nächte (Bright Nights)

Germany / Norway

By Thomas Arslan

With Georg Friedrich, Tristan Göbel, Marie Leuenberger, Hanna Karlberg

World premiere

Joaquim

Brazil / Portugal

By Marcelo Gomes

With Julio Machado, Isabél Zuaa, Nuno Lopes, Rômulo Braga, Welket Bungué, Karay Rya Pua

World premiere

Logan

USA

By James Mangold

With Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Sienna Novikov, Elizabeth Rodriguez

World premiere – Out of competition

Mr. Long

Japan / Germany / Hong Kong, China / Taiwan

By Sabu

With Chen Chang, Sho Aoyagi, Yiti Yao, Junyin Bai

World premiere

Return to Montauk

Germany / France / Ireland

By Volker Schlöndorff

With Stellan Skarsgård, Nina Hoss, Susanne Wolff, Niels Arestrup

World premiere

Trainspotting: T2

United Kingdom

By Danny Boyle

With Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner

International premiere – Out of competition

Viceroy’s House

India / United Kingdom

By Gurinder Chadha

With Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi

World premiere – Out of competition

Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse)

Austria

By Josef Hader

With Josef Hader, Pia Hierzegger, Georg Friedrich, Jörg Hartmann, Denis Moschitto

World premiere – First Feature

Berlinale Special

Es war einmal in Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany)

Germany / Luxemburg / Belgium

By Sam Garbarski

In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light)

Germany

By Matti Geschonneck

Masaryk (A Prominent Patient)

Czech Republic / Slovakia

By Julius Sevcík

