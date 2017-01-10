Berlinale 2017 Will Premiere ‘Logan,’ ‘Trainspotting: T2,’ and Hong Sangsoo’s Latest

The Berlin International Film Festival announced 13 additions to its 2017 line-up, including the international premiere of Danny Boyle’s hotly anticipated “Trainspotting” follow-up, “Trainspotting: T2,” and the world premiere of James Mangold’s “Logan,” the third in the growing “Wolverine” franchise, starring Hugh Jackman. Both films will play out of competition.
Hong Sangsoo’s “On the Beach Alone at Night” will make its world premiere at the festival, the latest from the idiosyncratic Korean director whose last film, “Right Now, Wrong Then,” garnered attention at festivals in 2016.
Other promising titles include the world premiere of “The Tin Drum” director Volker Schlöndorff’s “Return To Montauk,” starring Stellan Skarsgård, and “Viceroy’s House,” a period drama from the man behind “Bend it Like Beckham,” Gurinder Chadha. The Austrian actor Josef Hader also will make his directorial debut at the festival with “Wild Mouse.” Thomas Arslan, Álex de la Iglesia, and Sabu also have films in attendance.
The 67th Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 9 to 19. Here is the full list of the 13 announced additions:
Competition
Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja (On the Beach at Night Alone)
South Korea
By Hong Sangsoo
With Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Jung Jaeyoung, Moon Sungkeun, Kwon Haehyo, Song Seonmi, Ahn Jaehong, Park Yeaju
World premiere
El Bar (The Bar)
Spain
By Álex de la Iglesia
With Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Terele Pávez, Secun de la Rosa, Alejandro Awada, Joaquín Climent, Jaime Ordóñez
World premiere – Out of competition
Helle Nächte (Bright Nights)
Germany / Norway
By Thomas Arslan
With Georg Friedrich, Tristan Göbel, Marie Leuenberger, Hanna Karlberg
World premiere
Joaquim
Brazil / Portugal
By Marcelo Gomes
With Julio Machado, Isabél Zuaa, Nuno Lopes, Rômulo Braga, Welket Bungué, Karay Rya Pua
World premiere
Logan
USA
By James Mangold
With Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Sienna Novikov, Elizabeth Rodriguez
World premiere – Out of competition
Mr. Long
Japan / Germany / Hong Kong, China / Taiwan
By Sabu
With Chen Chang, Sho Aoyagi, Yiti Yao, Junyin Bai
World premiere
Return to Montauk
Germany / France / Ireland
By Volker Schlöndorff
With Stellan Skarsgård, Nina Hoss, Susanne Wolff, Niels Arestrup
World premiere
Trainspotting: T2
United Kingdom
By Danny Boyle
With Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner
International premiere – Out of competition
Viceroy’s House
India / United Kingdom
By Gurinder Chadha
With Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi
World premiere – Out of competition
Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse)
Austria
By Josef Hader
With Josef Hader, Pia Hierzegger, Georg Friedrich, Jörg Hartmann, Denis Moschitto
World premiere – First Feature
Berlinale Special
Es war einmal in Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany)
Germany / Luxemburg / Belgium
By Sam Garbarski
In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light)
Germany
By Matti Geschonneck
Masaryk (A Prominent Patient)
Czech Republic / Slovakia
By Julius Sevcík
