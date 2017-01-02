The 17 Best Films of 2017 We’ve Already Seen

From "Personal Shopper" to "Raw" to plenty in between, here are some surefire hits from the coming year we've already checked out.

With 2016 very nearly over and done (and thank goodness for that), it’s time to look forward to all the offerings the cinema of 2017 will provide for movie-goers hungry for something new. Luckily, we’ve already caught a fair bit of “new” films on the 2016 festival circuit and beyond, and here are the best ones.

Of note: This list only includes films we have already seen that have a set 2017 release date (or a new appearance on the festival circuit).

If you’re looking for more bonafide favorites that have yet to snag an official release date, check out our annual Critics Poll, especially the Most Anticipated list and the Best Undistributed Film list, or head on over to our dedicated review page to read up on some great films we’ve seen already that might still be looking for homes.

