Sundance 2017 IndieWire Critics Poll: Full List of Results

After 50 individuals voted in IndieWire's annual Sundance Critics Poll, these are links to the full results in seven different categories.

Anyone following coverage from afar won’t be surprised that Luca Guadagnino’s lavish queer drama “Call Me By Your Name” topped most of the categories in our annual Sundance Critics Poll. Below, we’ve listed the top finishers in all of seven categories. Some of these films and performances have dominated the festival discussion, but others are still looking for distribution homes. Either way, it’s likely that these titles will return to the conversation before long.

Follow the link above each category to see a longer list of the top vote-getters and a more detailed breakdown of the rankings.

READ MORE: Full List of Participating Critics

Best Film

1. Call Me by Your Name

2. A Ghost Story

3. The Big Sick

4. Mudbound

5. Brigsby Bear

6. Thoroughbred

7. City of Ghosts

8. Wind River

9. Columbus

10. Last Men in Aleppo

Best Director

1. Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

2. David Lowery, A Ghost Story

3. Dee Rees, Mudbound

4. Cory Finley, Thoroughbred

5. Kogonada, Columbus

Best Lead Performance

1. Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

2. Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$

3. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

4. Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

5. Sam Elliott, The Hero

Best Supporting Performance

1. Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

2. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

3. Abby Quinn, Landline

4. Jason Mitchell, Mudbound

5. Ray Romano, The Big Sick

Best Documentary

1. City of Ghosts

2. Quest

3. Casting JonBenet

4. Icarus

5. 78/52

6. Chasing Coral

7. Last Men in Aleppo

8. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

9. Dina

10. Step

Best Debut Feature

1. Thoroughbred

2. Wind River

3. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

4. Patti Cake$

5. To the Bone

Best Screenplay

1. Call Me by Your Name

2. The Big Sick

3. Thoroughbred

4. A Ghost Story

5. Mudbound

