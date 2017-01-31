Sundance 2017 IndieWire Critics Poll: Full List of Results

Anyone following coverage from afar won’t be surprised that Luca Guadagnino’s lavish queer drama “Call Me By Your Name” topped most of the categories in our annual Sundance Critics Poll. Below, we’ve listed the top finishers in all of seven categories. Some of these films and performances have dominated the festival discussion, but others are still looking for distribution homes. Either way, it’s likely that these titles will return to the conversation before long.
Follow the link above each category to see a longer list of the top vote-getters and a more detailed breakdown of the rankings.
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. A Ghost Story
3. The Big Sick
4. Mudbound
5. Brigsby Bear
6. Thoroughbred
7. City of Ghosts
8. Wind River
9. Columbus
10. Last Men in Aleppo
1. Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
2. David Lowery, A Ghost Story
3. Dee Rees, Mudbound
4. Cory Finley, Thoroughbred
5. Kogonada, Columbus
1. Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
2. Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$
3. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
4. Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
5. Sam Elliott, The Hero
1. Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
2. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
3. Abby Quinn, Landline
4. Jason Mitchell, Mudbound
5. Ray Romano, The Big Sick
1. City of Ghosts
2. Quest
3. Casting JonBenet
4. Icarus
5. 78/52
6. Chasing Coral
7. Last Men in Aleppo
8. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
9. Dina
10. Step
1. Thoroughbred
2. Wind River
3. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
4. Patti Cake$
5. To the Bone
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. The Big Sick
3. Thoroughbred
4. A Ghost Story
5. Mudbound
Gotta love a poll that cites the same actor/performance in 2 different categories
I mean it really says something about this year’s Sundance when Luca Guadagnino and David Lowery directed films top your list as well as a film produced by Judd Apatow. None of these films really needed the Sundance launch and it would have been a bigger deal if these films had been duds than the fact that they are well executed. Sundance is not supposed to be Cannes. The ethos of the festival was never intended to showcase established, veteran filmmakers.