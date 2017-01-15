‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Trailers Tease New Drama and a New(ish) Big Bad

TCA: The "Breaking Bad" prequel returns this April, and we've got our first real look at what's in store.

“Better Call Saul” Season 3 now has an official premiere date — Monday, April 10 at 10 p.m. — and more importantly we’ve gotten our first real look at footage from the the show’s return. In the clip below, Kim is still helping out Jimmy with his legal practice, following the rules of their unconventional business relationship, but remains wary of him following the revelations of Season 2.

The clip was released at the TCA winter press tour, which also featured a panel including creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, as well as stars Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabien and Rhea Seehorn. Also exciting was the inclusion of Giancarlo Esposito, who we last saw terrorizing Walter White on “Breaking Bad” and was revealed to be a part of the action in the prequel.

We already knew that Gus would likely be involved with Season 3, originally thanks to an Easter egg buried in the episode titles of Season 2, then even more clearly thanks to the new video released this week , a commercial for Los Pollos Hermanos. At the end of the commercial, the owner of everyone’s favorite chicken joint/drug front appears, sending fans into a tizzy.

We’ll update this post with more information from the TCA panel soon — for now, check out the teasers above and below, and get ready for April.

