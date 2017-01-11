‘Better Call Saul’ Surprise Teaser: ‘Breaking Bad’ Favorite [Spoiler] May Return

Fans of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff are foaming at the mouth -- no drugs required.

The hype for the third season of “Better Call Saul” just kicked into high gear with the release of a new teaser, masking as an advertisement for a everyone’s favorite “Breaking Bad” restaurant. Spoilers ahead!

Proving a common fan theory possibly true, Gus Fring — the chicken king — is coming back. The “Breaking Bad” character, played by Giancarlo Esposito, was one of the biggest methamphetamine distributors in the Southwestern United States, and Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) arch nemesis. While his creative ruthlessness and disturbingly placid demeanor didn’t exactly endear him to fans, his complexity and notoriously stomach-churning demise make him a favorite in the “Breaking Bad” universe.

“Better Call Saul,” which debuts its third season on AMC this April, is set before the events of “Breaking Bad,” the award-winning series about the unlikely transformation of Walter White from high school chemistry teacher to powerful meth kingpin. Creator Vince Gilligan’s spinoff has received fewer awards, but much critical acclaim. (More so than Gilligan’s short-lived cop comedy for CBS, “Battle Creek”).

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, alias Saul Goodman, a small-time lawyer and con-artist who represents criminals, and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, before he became an enforcer for Gus Fring. The show succeeds in showing unexpected sides to the beloved characters before they became the hardened souls of “Breaking Bad.”

If Fring does return, one theory is that the show will explore his life prior to his descent (and rise) into the nefarious world of meth-dealing. As this ad for Los Pollos Hermanos asks: “What does family taste like?” We may soon find out.

