‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Honest Trailer Pokes Fun at the Iconic Surfer Bros

Before “Wayne’s World,” “Dumb & Dumber” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” there was “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” a sci-fi comedy about two seemingly dumb teens who struggle to prepare a historical presentation with the help of a time machine.

Now, the 1989 film starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter is getting the long-overdue Honest treatment.

“They hang out together, rock out together and say the exact same words together,” says Honest Trailers narrator Jon Bailey about buddies Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq., who basically do and say everything as a pair.

The Peter Hewitt–directed movie is described as the “one film [that] brings something original about the two-dumb-guys-being-dumb genre: time travel.”

The trailer also puts emphasis on the way the film portrays the gay panic of the time and its use of anti-gay slurs, something that would definitely not fly on the big screen in today’s world.

The trailer also pokes fun of Reeves’ appearance, saying he “looks exactly as he did in the ’80s”, when he was just in his 20s.

Other films that have recently gone through the Honest lens are “Suicide Squad” and “Deadpool,” among others.



