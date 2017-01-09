Billy Bob Thornton: Golden Globe Win for Best Actor in a Drama for ‘Goliath’

The actor thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for picking him over his friendly rival Bob Odenkirk.

It was not real surprise when Billy Bob Thornton took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night. He’s been nominated five times previously and won one. Now he can add another to the mix.

The Oscar winner stars in “Goliath,” the freshman Amazon series by David E. Kelley about a recovering alcoholic who tries to get back into the legal practice game. He ends up taking a case against his former firm, and it appears that there’s a lot more going on that’s not entirely legal.

After jokingly thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press for voting for him over fellow nominee Bob Odenkirk, Thornton turned serious and dedicated his award to the memory of Luke Scott, a PA on “Goliath” who had died last year.

“He was one of those guys who knew what he was doing, and I loved him,” said Thornton. He also thanked “all the actors and musicians and technicians who actually go out and try. It’s easy to talk about people, but it’s really hard to stick your neck out. God bless y’all.”

Thornton beat out fellow contenders Rami Malek from USA’s “Mr. Robot,” Odenkirk from AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Matthew Rhys from FX’s “The Americans” and Liev Schreiber from Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

