‘Billy on The Street’ Takes on Mel Gibson & Shia LeBeouf’s Scandals in Obstacle Course — Watch

Eichner enlists his friend Robin Lord Taylor ("Gotham") to help answer the age-old question: "Can you separate the art from the artist?"

One of life’s toughest questions meets the street’s loudest comedian in the latest “Billy on the Street” segment, in which Billy Eichner sends his oldest friend, Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) on a fast-paced obstacle course to separate controversial artists from their work.

“It’s always terribly disappointing when we find out that some our most beloved entertainers have been accused of or even done some really terrible things,” shouts Eichner. Quite a serious premise from a man who just last week ran around asking “do gay people care about John Oliver?” with a chuckling Oliver in tow.

This being “Billy on the Street,” Eichner answers the much-debated question with a game as ridiculous as Shia LaBeouf’s paper bag stunt. “We’re gonna see if you can actually pry their work from their infamous hands, so we can maybe still enjoy their work before time runs out,” Eichner explains.

Lord Taylor must first retrieve a DVD of “Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps” from LaBeouf’s comically oversized beard, before finding a “Cosby Show” DVD hiding in the “chunky cable-knit sweater” of a Bill Cosby statue. “Find the DVD, and try to restore the up-until-now pristine legacy of Raven Symoné,” Eichner yells at the camera.

After rescuing Jerry Seinfeld from a car with Michael Richards, Lord Taylor climbs a cross bearing a crucified Mel Gibson and removes the DVD of “What Women Want” nailed to Gibson’s hand.

For his efforts, the giddy Lord Taylor is awarded with a poster for “Lego Manchester By the Sea.”

“Billy on the Street” airs Tuesdays on truTV at at 10:30 p.m. EST.

