‘Billy on the Street’: Stephen Colbert and Billy Team up to Insult New Yorkers Living in the Bubble

Stephen Colbert joined Billy Eichner this week in the latest “Billy on the Street” segment, where the two took to the streets of New York to ask people how it feels to live in their so-called liberal “New York bubble” and if there was anything they’d like to say to President Donald Trump.

“I think that it’s interesting that we’re told we live in a bubble because we’re from all different places,” said the first person to be interviewed. “Most of us are escaping from some other part of American to come here. We know the real America pretty intimately, by and large.”

Colbert and Eichner continued to ask New Yorkers’ thoughts on Trump, with one lady saying “I’m actually very concerned about the people he’s bringing into his cabinet. He’s opening Pandora’s Box.” Colbert then added, “He actually grabbed Pandora’s box without asking permission.”

The video also shows Eichner asking a woman to write a goodbye letter to the freedom of the press. She ends up signing the card: “Rest in peace, America.”

The clip then ends with both wanting to be in an even smaller bubble and are seen in inflatable clear giant bubbles rolling down the street.

“Billy on the Street” airs Tuesdays on truTV. Check out the video below.

