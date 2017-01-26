‘Bitch’ Soundtrack Exclusive: Morgan Z. Whirledge’s Discordant Score For Sundance Satirical Drama — Listen

The film will screen for a final time at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, January 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival wraps up this Sunday, but while most of the films in competition have already premiered, there are still a few screenings left for those still in Park City. One film that’s receiving a repeat screening is Marianna Palka’s film “Bitch,” a satirical drama about a lonely, distraught housewife (Palka) who suddenly assumes the psyche of a vicious dog while her philandering, absentee husband (Jason Ritter) is forced to take care of their four children amidst the crisis.

In his review, IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn specifically signals out Morgan Z. Whirledge’s score, which “erupts with discordant melodies that play off a layered sound mix rich with competing cues, overlapping dialogue, and ever-present barking that convey the sheer chaos of a stable world facing its reckoning.” Listen to two exclusive tracks from the score below via SoundCloud.

Whirledge is an electronic composer who makes music under the moniker Chrome Canyoun. Following some work as a remix artist, he signed to the label Stones Throw in 2012. He also recently joined the the team at SpectreVision Music who’s other clients include composers Jóhann Johannsson (“Arrival”), Dustin O’Halloran (“Marie Antoinette”) and Hauschka (“Lion”). Whriledge also scored the 2016 film “Max Rose,” which features Jerry Lewis in his first starring role in over 20 years.

“Bitch” first premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, January 20. It will screen for a final time on Friday, January 27 at 11:59 p.m. at the Library Center Theatre. For more information, visit the official Sundance website.

