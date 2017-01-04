‘Bright Lights’ Trailer: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Share Love In HBO Documentary

The documentary will air on HBO on Saturday, January 7.

After a seemingly non-stop barrage of celebrity deaths in 2016, the world suffered through two more just before the dawn of the new year: the death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” films, and then a day later, the death of her mother actress and singer Debbie Reynolds.

In 2014 and 2015, directors Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom filmed a documentary about the relationship between Fisher and Reynolds entitled “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.” It premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews and was initially set to premiere on HBO in March, but due to the untimely nature of both Fisher and Reynolds’ deaths, HBO decided to move up the premiere date to this Saturday. Watch a trailer for the film below.

The “Bright Lights” documentary is not the only TV tribute to the late actresses. HBO also re-aired the filmed documentary of Fisher’s one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” based on her 2008 autobiographical book, on New Year’s Day. TCM also aired a 24-hour film tribute to Reynolds on December 27, and played films from her career like “Singin’ In The Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” will premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET only on HBO.

