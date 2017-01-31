‘Britney Ever After’ Trailer: Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic Traces The Tumultuous Life of a Pop Superstar

Spears reportedly did not approve nor contribute to the biopic in any way.

Pop star Britney Spears burst onto the scene with her 1999 album “…Baby One More Time” and has never left the spotlight since, garnering acclaim and millions of fans worldwide. However, the pop star has had a tumultuous life, including a public meltdown, a subsequent hospitalization and eventually a comeback. The new Lifetime biopic “Britney Ever After” traces Spears’ life, from her rise to fame to her high-profile relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, to her 2007 head-shaving incident. The film stars Australian actress Natasha Bassett as Spears and co-stars Clayton Chitty as K-Fed, Nathan Keyes as Timberlake, Jillian Walchuck as Paris Hilton, Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears and more. Watch a trailer for the film below.

READ MORE: Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic: First Images Reveal Unrecognizable Pop Princess and Justin Timberlake

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Bassett said that it was “traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced.” “I mean, she’s not like anybody else,” Bassett continued. “Her entire life, she’s been chased by paparazzi and she’s constantly being scrutinized and in the public eye, so it’s not normal. I really appreciated how strong she is. Emotionally, the way she got through the constant pressures that she was faced with is admirable.”

Spears reportedly hasn’t approved the TV film and her representative previously told Us Weekly that she “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake’s Concert Film Directed By Jonathan Demme Coming To Netflix

“Britney Ever After” premieres Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.