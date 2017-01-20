‘Broad City’: Abbi and Ilana Prepare for Trump’s America In New Web Video — Watch

The video entitled "Inauguration Uncensored" only censors the word "Trump."

In March of last year, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s Comedy Central series “Broad City” aired an episode that featured a guest appearance by then candidate Hillary Clinton. Now, ten months later, Donald Trump has been elected the 45th President of the United States, and the two best friends are handling it like the impending apocalypse.

READ MORE: ‘Broad City’ Gets An Official Soundtrack That Would Make Anyone Scream ‘Yas Queen’

In their new web video “Inauguration Uncensored,” in which the only word that’s censored is the word “Trump,” Abbi is stuck in an elevator on election day while Ilana is holed up in her apartment prepared for the worst. Knowing that they won’t be next to each other when Trump is sworn in, they talk over FaceTime and share their fury and fear. When they finally get the push notification informing them that Trump is officially President, they launch into dual tirades of insults at both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Watch the video below.

The series was developed from Jacobson and Glazer’s web series of the same name, which was independently produced from 2009 to 2011. The series began airing in 2014 and has received widespread critical acclaim as well as five Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations. It’s executive produced by Amy Poehler.

READ MORE: Why ‘Broad City’ Is The Anti-‘Girls’

The third season of “Broad City” ended in April of last year and, according to the series’ Twitter page, will return in August, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.