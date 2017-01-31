‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Trailer: David Tennant and Olivia Colman Team Up for a Final Case

The third and final season of "Broadchurch" premieres in the U.K. in February.

“Broadchurch” is back for its third and final season, with David Tennant and Olivia Colman returning as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, respectively. This time, they team up to investigate one last case: a violent sexual assault. Check out the first teaser trailer below.

READ MORE: Netflix Proves John Boyega is a Star in This Galaxy Too in ‘Imperial Dreams’ – Trailer

In this season, a three-year flash-forward finds the two detectives investigating another crime in their once-sleepy seaside town, which may or may not be related to the Danny Latimer case that plagued the townspeople in season one.

Among other returning cast members are Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as Beth and Mark Latimer. Also coming back: Arthur Darvill as Vicar Paul Coates; Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe; Charlotte Beaumont as Mark and Beth’s daughter Chloe; and Adam Wilson as Ellie’s son Tom. Lenny Henry, Roy Hudd, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley join the cast in the upcoming season.

‘READ MORE: ‘Mansfield 66/67’ Trailer Examines Jayne Mansfield’s Interest in Satanic Rituals and Her Untimely Death

The third and final season of “Broadchurch” premieres in the U.K. in February. A U.S. premiere date has yet to be set.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.