Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel and Giovanni Ribisi Star In Kanye West-Themed Soap Opera On ‘The Late Late Show’

In "The Bold and the Lyrical," everyone speaks exclusively in Kanye West lyrics.

In August of last year, “Late Late Show” host James Corden parodied Kanye West’s “Fade” music video with Corden making snarky comments while Teyana Taylor dances, turns into a cat embraces her husband Iman Shumpert while surrounded by sheep. Now, Corden goes back to the Kanye well with a new segment: “The Bold and the Lyrical,” a fictional soap opera featuring Kanye lyrics as dialogue. The segment stars actors Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel, Giovanni Ribisi, Reggie Watts and Corden himself and follows a wedding gone awry. Watch “The Bold and the Lyrical” below.

Both Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi star in the new Amazon series “Sneaky Pete,” about a a con man who assumes the identity of his cellmate after being released from prison. Last year, Jessica Biel co-starred in the thriller “A Kind of Murder,” based upon the Patricia Highsmith novel “The Blunderer,” opposite Patrick Wilson. She’s currently filming Rob Reiner’s new film “Shock and Awe,” about journalists investigation the Bush Administration’s claims that Saddam Hussein harbored weapons of mass destruction. Finally, Reggie Watts currently serves as “The Late Late Show” bandleader and just recently released his latest Netflix special “Spatial” this past December.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airs at 12:37 a.m. ET only on CBS.

