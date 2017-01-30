Bryan Cranston Wins SAG Award For Male Actor In TV Movie or Limited Series

Cranston won for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO's “All the Way."

Bryan Cranston won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series on Sunday for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO’s “All the Way.” The SAG Award was Cranston’s fifth win, after winning for “Breaking Bad” and being a part of the cast of “Argo.”

“Thank you so much to all of our brothers and sisters in SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored,” Cranston said, adding that Robert Schenkkan’s “brilliant script made me feel like LBJ” and Jay Roach’s “sublime direction made me behave like him.”

Cranston also drew a connection between Johnson and current president Donald Trump. “I’m often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump, and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success,” Cranston said. “He would also whisper in his ear something he said often as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale: ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat.'”

Cranston was also nominated for the Golden Globe earlier this month for best actor in a limited series for the same role.

Cranston’s fellow nominees for the award were Riz Ahmed for “The Night Of,” Sterling K. Brown for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” Courtney B. Vance for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and John Turturro for “The Night Of.”

