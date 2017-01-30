‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip: Armie Hammer Makes Timothée Chalamet Squirm in Luca Guadagnino’s Sundance Sensation

Catch the first glimpse of the film David Ehrlich called "a queer masterpiece."

Luca Guadagnino’s lush Italian romance premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, including from IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, who wrote of the director’s work: “[Guadagnino] stays attuned to the raw energy of trying to feel someone out without touching them, of what it’s like to live through that one magical summer where the weather is the only part of your world that doesn’t change every day.”

READ MORE: ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Review: Luca Guadagnino Delivers A Queer Masterpiece — Sundance 2017

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, “Call Me By Your Name” is an elegant and restrained romance between Elio (Timothée Chalamet), the 17-year-old son of an academic, and Oliver (Armie Hammer), the handsome American intern who has come to stay the summer in the Northern Italian villa Elio’s family owns.

Of the film’s influences, Ehrlich writes: “While much of the film feels stretched between the feverish eros of Bertolucci, the budding warmth of Mia Hansen–Løve, and the affected stoicism of James Ivory (who, at 88, has a co-writing credit on this screenplay), a thin shadow of suspense creeps along the outer edges of each frame, priming viewers for a very different kind of pivot than the one Guadagnino deployed during the third act of ‘A Bigger Splash.'”

Elio’s discomfort in his body and Oliver’s American daring are on full display in the first glimpse of this lush summer romance. Check out the clip below:

