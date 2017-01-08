‘Call Me by Your Name’: Sufjan Stevens Wrote and Performed the Soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s Sundance Drama

The film is set to premiere at Sundance this month.

Before his “Suspiria” remake reunites him with “A Bigger Splash” stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, Luca Guadagnino will next be seen at Sundance for the world premiere of “Call Me by Your Name.” A gay love story set in Northern Italy, the film starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet has already been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics — and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will feature an original soundtrack by Sufjan Stevens.

READ MORE: Sundance 2017: Sony Pictures Classics Buys Luca Guadagnino’s Gay Romance ‘Call Me By Your Name’



Stevens — a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter best known for his 2005 album “Illinois” — both wrote and performed the tunes. “Visually rich, stunning, deeply emotional and sensual, ‘Call Me by Your Name’ confirms Luca Guadagnino as one of the world’s master filmmakers,” says an SPC rep in a statement. “It will be a privilege to bring the movie to audiences around the world.” Presumably they’re pretty stoked about the soundtrack as well.

READ MORE: ‘Hidden Figures’ Crafts Roundtable: Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and More on Bringing African-American Women NASA Stars to Life

Stevens previously made “The BQE,” described as a “symphonic and cinematic exploration of New York City’s infamous Brooklyn-Queens Expressway” that included a film he shot on both Super 8 and 16mm. It premiered at BAM in 2007. “Call Me by Your Name” is his first soundtrack.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.