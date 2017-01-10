Cannes Planning International TV Festival for 2018

The city is also developing a 30 million euro complex that will focus on “creative industries.”

Cannes is getting into the television game by planning to launch its own international TV festival by 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The city’s mayor’s office confirmed the news, adding that Cannes is one of five cities, including Bordeaux, Lille, Paris and Nice, which are “currently under consideration for a government-sponsored festival.” Though, the cinema mecca is moving forward with their own plans before the decision is made.

Per Mayor David Lisnard, the Cannes television festival will run alongside one of the TV markets, which takes place in April and October. No additional details were revealed about the event but THR reports that Cannes plans to model the international competition after the film festival. It also hopes to have roughly 30 teams pitching potential funders, an online competition and public screenings.

This month Cannes is also starting development on a 30 million euro complex that will focus on “creative industries.” The new building, which they expect to be completed in 2018, will be built in La Bocca district and include a university campus specializing in writing, new media, and film, a business incubator, co-working spaces and a 12-screen multiplex.

Additionally, the city will also build an artists’ residence that will be open to screenwriters.

