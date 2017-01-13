‘Carpinteros (Woodpeckers)’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: A Young Man Finds Love In a Dominican Republic Prison

The film will premiere on Monday, January 23 at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is soon approaching and that means many will be able to catch the first premieres of 2017. One of the films that will premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition is “Carpinteros (Woodpeckers),” about a young man who finds love in a Dominican Republic Prison. When Julián (Jean Jean) steps off the bus and becomes fresh meat in Najayo Prison, he didn’t know that he would become a Woodpecker, prisoners who romance ladies incarcerated at the women’s prison 150 meters across the way, or find the love of his life. But soon, he encounters Yanelly (Judith Rodriguez Perez) and must find a way to win her love, all while keeping it a secret and escaping the walls that trap his heart. Watch an exclusive trailer from the film below and check out the poster as well.

The film is written and directed by José María Cabral. He has previously directed five feature films, including “Check Mate,” which was selected as the Dominican entry for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012.

“Carpinteros (Woodpeckers)” will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It will first screen on Monday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. For information on other screenings, check out the Sundance website.

See-Through Films

