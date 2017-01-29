Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Get Public Memorial Service

The ceremony will take place on March 25.

Tributes to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have yet to cease, and probably won’t anytime soon. Just two days after TCM devoted an entire 24 hours to Reynolds, it’s been announced that a public memorial service to the mother/daughter duo will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park — Hollywood Hills on March 25. Todd Fisher made the announcement.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” reads Fisher’s statement. “The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died on December 27, a few days after suffering a heart attack while on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles, where she was going to spend the holidays with Reynolds. Her mother had a stroke on December 28 and passed away just hours later.

