Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Remembered as a Symbol of Resistance at Women’s Marches

Fisher was a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

It’s estimated that more than one million people on all seven continents protested Donald Trump at yesterday’s Women’s Marches — and many metrics suggest the total number was much higher. Had she not died late last month, Carrie Fisher likely would have been among them: The actress and writer was a vocal critic of Trump, calling him, among other things, a “classless thug” trying to scare people into voting for him. Many attendees honored Fisher’s legacy by dressing up as Princess Leia during yesterday’s protests.

“I know where she stood. You know where she stood,” tweeted Mark Hamill yesterday. “Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly.” Here are some more photos from those on the ground:

Carrie Fisher isn't gone. She was alive and well at the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/raSLIW8bzS — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 21, 2017

Hope Not Fear. I love the Princess Leia signs from the #WomensMarch #hewillnotdivideus pic.twitter.com/VDsSYFN9EK — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) January 22, 2017

Best signs are about Princess Leia #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/n9dw2cS3Fq — Gianluca Mezzofiore (@GianlucaMezzo) January 21, 2017

